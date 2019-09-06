WICHITA — The Emporia High soccer team will have an opportunity to achieve another first when it takes the field against Kapaun-Mt. Carmel on Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans have a handful of strong performances in Wichita’s Titan Classic Tournament in recent years, but Victor Ibarra had only seen his squad advance to the Championship Game once prior to Wednesday.
And as well as the Spartans have played in their first three games, a tournament title might very well be in the works.
E-High scored early and kept its defensive pressure on high, defeating Salina Central by a 6-0 margin, advancing to the first-place bout with the Crusaders.
“We’ve had a couple third-places, we’ve done pretty well for the most part,” Ibarra said. “This year, we’ll be facing Kapaun, which is a quality, quality opponent.”
The Spartans continued their season-opening roll on Wednesday evening, scoring early and using that to their advantage.
“That kind of sets the tone for the rest of the game,” Ibarra said. “When you go down very early, it (begins) to play into the kids’ minds of the opposition and they have to change (their) game plan. They almost have to open up, or they can go ahead and stay back and that helps us out too. We try to go ahead and pressure them ... and rely on our conditioning to be able to outlast them.”
Once the offense broke through, the defense went to work and completed a third consecutive shutout to start the season.
Ibarra said the defense hasn’t been a completely unexpected surprise, but demonstrates an impressive amount of work put in by the team during the offseason after losing sevearl defensive stalwarts to graduation from a year ago.
“When you lose four seniors, especially the quality, we’re talking about four year starters there, that was a big question mark,” Ibarra said. “It took all summer to ... figure out.”
Elijah Williams scored twice more, giving him 10 goals in the Spartans’ first three contests. Hector Hernandez added one, Rudy Bedolla scored twice and Anthony Ferrari scored once as well.
“Just the ability for the team to rely upon one another, today Wilber (Landaverde) just had one assist,” Ibarra said. “When your best player had an off-game and you’re still able to produce offense and finish that out, it says a lot about the guys around him. Hector, even though he only had one goal and one assist, he was just able to carry the load offensively, before Elijah got going.”
That balance will serve the Spartans well throughout the season, though the immediacy is how well it will work on Saturday afternoon.
“The ability to have so many guys step in for one another and rely on one another (is a key) to be able to ultimately get to that goal,” Ibarra said. “Which is come out with a win and execute our game plan, even though we may not be playing our best.”
