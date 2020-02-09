One person was injured in an apparent stabbing incident Saturday night in southeast Emporia.
The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of E. Logan Avenue during a fight.
According to a press release from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Nathan Rankin, law enforcement responded to Newman Regional Health around 11 p.m. Saturday night for a report of a stabbing.
"Upon arrival, Lyon County Deputies were advised the victim had non-life threatening injuries," Rankin said in the release.
The case is still under investigation and the identify of the suspect is not known at this time.
