Although the Lady Spartans may have ended up on the wrong side of Tuesday’s 60-44 final against a top-tier Washburn Rural team, the game still showed its positives for EHS Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey.
“They were extremely disciplined, very talented and well coached,” Dorsey said. “Honestly, on the defensive side of the ball, I thought we played okay and helped well. They just hit shots. Offensively, we had a hard time scoring because of their size inside, which made us have to work that much harder. That showed up on the perimeter too with our guards being covered by girls that were 5-foot-11 and 5-foot-10 ...that makes for some difficult shots.”
Emporia was able to hang with the Junior Blues throughout the first quarter on the strength of its defensive efforts, with the scoreboard reading 10-8 in favor of Rural. Despite the tight early scoreline, the size difference between the teams had already begun to show, with the Blues registering double-digit blocks and rebounds — and hoisting a greater amount of shots — within the first eight minutes of the contest.
EHS quickly found itself in a less-manageable hole in the second quarter, as Rural began to hit its stride on the offensive end. The Blues would end up doubling the Spartans’ offensive efforts in the first half, taking a 30-15 advantage into the locker room on the back of an 11-2 run.
“I was disappointed early because I thought they were tougher than us on the glass,” Dorsey said. “We knew the boards we’re gonna be big tonight because of their size, and I was afraid of them getting extra chances. We didn’t do a good job of that in the first half, but we challenged them coming out of halftime. I thought we played with good effort and much more toughness.”
Tightening some of the loose ends from the team’s opening 16 minutes of play, the Lady Spartans would rally to provide Rural a much more even contest in the second half, narrowly losing the scoring battle, 30-29.
While satisfied with her team’s ability to move the ball and find better shots in the game’s final quarters, Dorsey said she was perhaps most impressed by its attitude.
“I saw my girls throw on a full-court press that I didn’t call, and that was something I had to compliment them for in the locker room,” Dorsey said. “They wanted to get after it even though the score wasn’t what they wanted it to be. I was proud of the leadership and that attitude that said, ‘We’re going to finish this out.’”
The Lady Spartans (1-1) will be back in action this Friday at Topeka High. Tip is slated for 6:00 p.m.
EHS - Gilpin (12), Adams (7), Baker (9), Snyder (6), Garcia (2), Peak (3), Hamilton (2), Stewart (1), Kirmer (2)
