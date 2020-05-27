Emporia City Commissioners unanimously approved an operations agreement for the Jones Aquatics Center during a regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday morning, paving the way for the Emporia Recreation Commission to move forward with preliminary opening plans at its discretion.
“The ERC agrees to maintain an accounting of all costs and expenses for staffing and operation of the Jones Aquatic Center and, and all receipts and income attributable to the aquatic center,” the agreement reads in part. “After the conclusion of the season, on or about October 1, the ERC shall submit a final accounting. If the final accounting results in a positive balance, such amount shall be retained by the ERC. If the final accounting results in a negative balance, the City will be responsible to make up the deficit up to an amount not to exceed $47,000.”
While the majority of the agreement was the same as in previous years, the newest addition also included a sort of “safety net” in the case of any additional unforeseen circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This Agreement is contingent upon the Jones Aquatic Center opening to the public,” the document continues. “If the Jones Aquatic Center is not able to be open to the public due to state or local restrictions, this contract shall become null and void.”
Commissioners said further discussion on the matter was expected at a Wednesday evening meeting of the ERC Board, but did not offer any set timeframe as to the pool’s opening. In previous talks, ERC staff had floated the idea of a June 15 opening day, but said the date will naturally be dependent on staffing, weather and other public health recommendations. Other possibilities about the pool’s daily operation hours — such as having separate morning and afternoon sessions with a period of deep cleaning in between — have also been floated, but plenty of questions remain on the financial viability of the venture.
Still, commissioners expressed hope that the pool could provide a source of local entertainment and leisure for community members at some point in the near future.
“The reason the city ever built the pool in the first place was to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Emporia,” said commissioner Jon Geitz. “And, I think the quality of life will be improved for the citizens of Emporia if we can get the Jones Aquatic Center open this year.”
In other financial discussion Wednesday, City Treasurer Janet Harouff shared on the matter of transient guest tax revenues — a payment on the rental of rooms, lodging, or other sleeping accommodations in a time period within 28 days or less — and how the overall amount of such funds could expect to sharply decrease this year.
Without such economic drivers as the Glass Blown Open and Dirty Kanza over the summer, Harouff estimated the city could see an approximate $400,000 decrease in guest tax revenue. She advised that commissioners could be facing some tough decisions in the realm of appropriation requests moving forward, especially for entities such as Emporia Granada Theatre, the arts council and Red Rocks historic site. No decisions on the requests were made during Wednesday’s meeting, but are expected to be a discussion item during upcoming action sessions.
“We keep coming back to the philosophy of this, and that’s that a lot of local groups and organizations use the city budget to supplement their organization’s budget,” Geitz said. “If the money isn’t there, that’s something we need to decide whether it’s the city’s obligation or not.”
The next meeting of Emporia City Commissioners will be held Wednesday at a time to be determined. A full broadcast of the meeting can be accessed on the City of Emporia Facebook page.
