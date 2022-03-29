The Emporia Gazette
A main ramp from east Emporia to Interstate 35 is closed, due to a rollover crash involving a truck. At least one injury is reported.
The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday on the ramp at Exit 133, or East U.S. 50. Several bags of feed were reported on the ground as a result of the rollover.
The extent of the injuries is not known.
This story will be updated as more details become clear.
