The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Neosho Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will have a meeting Tuesday to discuss current water issues affecting Lyon, Chase and surrounding counties.
The meeting will be Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at Kelley Hall in Kelley Park, 625 3rd Street, Burlington, Kansas. The main agenda items include a presentation on water supply within the region and a discussion about the implementation timeline of the region’s goals.
The agenda, virtual meeting access, and meeting materials may be found when available at www.kwo.ks.gov or you may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).
