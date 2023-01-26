Leticia Rangel of Emporia died Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Michoacán, Mexico. She was 50. Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. January 24, 2023 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- State orders issued against two local shippers
- UPDATE: Ladder rescues underway at Four Seasons Apartments
- Florida 'fugitive from justice' captured in Emporia
- Olpe’s Makenna Broyles is taking life play by play
- Two ESU professors tapped to lead reorganization effort
- Update: Red Cross assisting residents affected by Four Seasons Apartment building fire
- Chiefs Kingdom comes to Emporia
- UPDATE: Vehicle-pedestrian collision leaves one hurt
- Cottonwood Falls man faces felony drug charges
- Sandra L. Siebuhr
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Republicans’ trust in elections is up a little. But the next 2 years will be critical (55)
- The People Speak: Politics/Party Over People (44)
- The People Speak: Disagrees with Mast column (10)
- April trial set in State Street attempted murder case (7)
- Eight bags full: Trash next to bridge sparks investigation (6)
- Former Eureka veterinarian takes Newland's seat in House Dist. 13 (4)
- Most House Democrats oppose resolution condemning attacks against churches, pro-life facilities (4)
- Tax cut talk is top of mind for new legislature (3)
- Water taste "off?" Here's why (3)
- How Emporia became king of the Disc Golf world (3)
- USD 253 Winter Sports candidates announced (3)
- The Lies Killing Americans (3)
- Emporia State agrees to contract extension with football head coach Garin Higgins (2)
- Rural Street traffic lights now operational (2)
- City of Emporia launches new web site (2)
- Iverson hearing kicks off year of major court cases (2)
- Contract negotiations fail between Humane Society, Lyon County (2)
- Humane Society offers final "good faith" alteration to contracts amid Lyon County split (2)
- Iverson pleads guilty to eight misdemeanors (2)
- The People Speak (2)
- Because You Asked: What's going on with the new sales tax? (2)
- Emporia chicken ordinance goes live (1)
- ESU women's basketball struggle late in loss to Central Oklahoma (1)
- Charges dropped against accused identity thieves (1)
- PACT Act town hall set for February (1)
- 5 Tactics to Pay Off Buy Now, Pay Later Debt (1)
- City seeking input on skate park project (1)
- Sotelo charged with two rapes (1)
- Area school sports roundup - Jan. 19 (1)
- Lyon County gas price up a bit (1)
- From drag racing champion to inventor: Stinnett launches new engine fogging oil (1)
- CareArc Board of Directors approve raising minimum income for sliding scale fees (1)
- Insight Kansas: Being Realistic about Helping Kansas’s Rural Minority (1)
- Two ESU professors tapped to lead reorganization effort (1)
- Production begins at new Fanestil facility (1)
- Weather wrapup: More 100s, more rain for some (1)
- Briggs retires after 16 years on Lyon County Commission (1)
- Area school sports roundup – Jan. 20 (1)
- Local unemployment rises in December (1)
- Man facing two rape counts in court hearing (1)
- Williams pleads not guilty in case related to Eastgate Plaza shooting (1)
- ESU nursing move delayed, as building must fall (1)
- UPDATE: Ladder rescues underway at Four Seasons Apartments (1)
- Rapid topsoil erosion in parts of Kansas (1)
- Newman Regional Health welcomes first baby of the year (1)
- Doc Barr was a 'horse doctor' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.