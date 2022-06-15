The Emporia City Commission approved a contract with Enterprise Leasing for a fleet of vehicles Wednesday.
The city first broached the subject of fleet rentals in April when a representative from Enterprise Fleet Management spoke about their program. The Gazette reported then that, under the agreement, new vehicles would be delivered to a local dealership in Emporia, and then necessary equipment would be installed through an aftermarket vendor for upfitting.
Enterprise would then pick up the aged city units and sell them on the city’s behalf.
At that time, Commissioner Susan Brinkman had raised concerns over whether or not such an agreement would have a negative affect on local car dealerships. She wanted to know if local dealerships had a similar program that they could offer, which would provide a fleet of vehicles and maintenance.
On Wednesday, finance director Janet Harrouff said dealerships indicated that it would work mostly the way the city operates now, with the city dealing the bank how many vehicles are leased, and then telling a dealership how many the city wants to buy. No maintenance or fuel cards would be part of the package, as it is with Enterprise.
"Enterprise Leasing is a turnkey program," Harrouff said.
She said there was a timecrunch in making a decision as ordering was coming up on certain vehicles. Commissioners approved the contract.
The commission also approved three proposals from Public Works director Dean Grant.
At the June 1 meeting, Grant introduced a proposal to relocate water service lines and meters for some customers on Road G between US Highway 50 and Road 180. The customers are currently being serviced by a 2.5-inch waterline on the west side of their properties, which would be upgraded to a 12-inch waterline on the east side of Road G.
Grant said Wednesday that the city would pay $29,950 to Burnap Brothers and then reimburse property owners for the work done to reconnect the private lines to the new water service line.
Brinkman asked if this had gone out to bid, and Grant indicated that they requested quotes from two boring companies, and received a quote back from one.
Grant also requested the purchase of a new roll-off truck for the sanitation department. The price is $228,107, about $28,000 more than was budgeted, however recent price increases were to blame. That purchase will come out of the solid waste fund.
Grant then requested approval for a contract with BG Consultants to design a waterline for a railroad crossing that extends from 12th Avenue to Warren Way. He said the cost for the design is $70,230.
The project would be completed in three phases for an estimated cost of $9.5 million, paid for through the State Revolving Loan Fund.
During the following study session, the commission discussed two new areas for possible Rural Housing Incentive Districts. One is located on W. Sixth Avenue, between Graham Street and Stratford Drive. The second is located south of Interstate 35 and extends from Mary to Michelle streets.
The commission also reviewed capital improvement projects for 2023 - 2027 ahead of further budget discussions.
