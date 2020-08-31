George Gurley, 82, of Winfield, Kansas, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Born January 10, 1938 in Emporia, Kansas, he was the son of Clyde and Louis Marie Gurley. He was raised and received his education in Emporia, graduating from Emporia High School in 1956.
George was united in marriage to Wanda Windes on June 29, 1958 in a small church in Williamsburg, Kansas. The couple made their first home in Emporia where George began working for the Emporia Fire Department. He remained with the department for over 24 years, rising to the rank of Assistant Chief. In 1982, the family moved to Winfield where George became Fire Chief at the Winfield Fire Department. He retired as Chief of the fire department in 2000. Wanda preceded him in death on March 4, 2019.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Winfield and had attended Trinity Baptist Church in Arkansas City. He was a fan of Kansas City Chiefs football, the Kansas City Royals, and KU basketball. In recent years, he enjoyed going for drives with his wife, and going to breakfast with both active and retired firefighters.
George’s family includes his daughters, Tori Petersen of Kansas City, Shawn Kinkaid of Wichita; his son, Todd Gurley of Rose Hill; his grandchildren, Brooke, Dustin, Zachery, Levi, Natasha, Lauren, Rylie, Trevor, Keaton, Kiya, and Breckyn; his great grandchildren, Benjamin, Adeline, Jackson, Carrigan, Ayden, JJ, Korey, and Brylan; and a great-great granddaughter, Brielle.
In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Kenny.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Central Baptist Church. A visitation is scheduled at Miles Funeral Service on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 P.M.
A memorial has been established in George’s name for the Fireman’s Relief Fund. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
