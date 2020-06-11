Four new positive cases and one new recovery were reported with Lyon County Public Health's latest data Thursday afternoon.
The new numbers bring county totals to 463 cases since March. There are currently 54 active cases, including six ongoing hospitalizations. To date, there have been 402 recoveries and six reported deaths.
Three of those deaths have been linked to a cluster within the local meatpacking industry, where 188 total cases have been reported. There are currently nine active cases from that cluster still ongoing.
One death has been attributed to a cluster linked to private industry. Public Health officials say there have been three of those clusters so far — 102 total and 17 active.
As of Thursday, 1,747 tests have been administered in Lyon County — or just over 5 percent of the county's population. About 1.36 percent of the county's population has tested positive for the disease.
