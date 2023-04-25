A trio of celebrated artists are bringing a collaborative concert event to the Emporia Granada Theatre this week.
Grammy-nominated artists Tom Wurth, John Ford Coley and Grammy winner Billy Dean hit the stage with their Bridges and Backroads tour at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28.
“We all come out together and we just kind of take turns,” Wurth told The Gazette. “We’re also very much there to support each other vocally if someone needs a background harmony. It’s a fun thing with those guys, because three-part harmony with those guys, our voices fit really well.”
Wurth is a Nashville-based country artist whose ecletic mix of country blue, gospel and rock is directly influenced by the likes of Ford Coley, Eddie Money, BB King and more.
Wurth said it’s a dream to be able to take the stage with Ford Coley and Dean today. It’s an intimate experience full of music, storytelling and more, that listeners don’t often get to experience.
“Working with those guys for me has been a dream,” Wurth said. “Billy and I wrote a new song together not too long ago.”
He added that the shows are interactive, too.
“We like to get the audience involved as well because that keeps it fresh,” Wurth said. “That means that no two shows are ever going to be the same because it’s never the same folks that come out and have them singing along with us.”
Wurth said there’s also a lot of joking around on stage.
“It’s really good entertainment and you could bring your 5-year-old daughter or 80-year-old grandmother,” he said.
Tickets for the show are $35-$75 and are available now through the Emporia Granada Theatre’s box office, online at www.emporiagranada.com/events/category/concert, or by calling 620-342-3342.
