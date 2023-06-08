A number of community activities are planned to welcome and celebrate the induction of five career teachers into the National Teachers Hall of Fame next week.
The five inductees are Dr. Rebecca Hamilton from Riviera Beach, Florida; Dr. Erick Hueck from Miami, Florida; Dr. Caryn Long from Montverde, Florida; Kristen Record from Stratford, Connecticut; and Monica Washington from Texarkana, Texas.
Deputy Director Ken Weaver said it was exciting to bring experienced educators into the community year after year, as a way not only to show off what Emporia has to offer, but also so the community can see the passion and excitement these teachers bring into their classrooms day after day.
“Bringing them in is a way to see a reflection of the value of education,” Weaver said. “I think for me, it’s been just this incredible recognition to understand fully and more deeply the responsiveness of the community, in how critical education is.”
While the the inductees will arrive in Emporia on Monday, community activities begin Wednesday.
Events include a booksigning with Dr. Stu Ervay, a former educator at Emporia State who has written two books on education: “The Teacher as Somebody: Skills That Make Teaching a True Profession” and “The New Learning Infrastructure.”
Ervay will present “Our Best Pedagogical Mavericks” at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Visser Hall’s Skillet Atrium.
Also on Wednesday is the Emporia Trivia Challenge with Darla Mallein. Inductees and Emporia teams will compete at 8 p.m. on the third floor of the Lyon County History Center.
Thursday morning brings the annual children’s learning program, co-sponsored by the Emporia Public Library. Weaver said this event is supported by a grant from the St. Patrick’s Day Committee, and is geared toward students in grades K - 6. The program, he said, was designed by all of the inductees and includes five separate stations in and around Visser Hall’s Skillet Atrium from 10 - 11:30 a.m.
A forum for teachers, paraeducators and substitute teachers, moderated by Emporia High School teacher and member of the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year team Erica Huggard, is set for 1 - 2 p.m. Thursday in Visser Hall 330.
USD 253 Superintendent Allison Anderson Harder will moderate a forum for superintendents and principals from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Thursday, also in Visser Hall 330.
Both forums will be streamed online for those who cannot make the talks in person.
Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Haught and Cold root beer float event returns to Fremont Park ahead of the Emporia Municipal Band’s 8 p.m. concert at the bandstand. The event is sponsored by Steve and Nina Haught for the first 200 guests.
At 9 a.m. Friday, a new bronze sculpture will be unveiled and dedicated at the One Room Schoolhouse, located on the northwest corner of the ESU campus. Weaver said the statue was made in memory of Gertrude Edens, who spent many years teaching at a one room schoolhouse. Edens’ family had approached then-director Carol Strickland about creating a statue to commemorate the history of schoolteachers and one room country schools.
The statue was designed and created by John Forsythe of Reading.
“We’re so fortunate to have John Forsythe here,” Weaver said. “He came up with a design and the family approved it.”
Following the statue dedication is the annual rededication of the National Memorial to Fallen Educators at 10 a.m. Eleven names will be added to the memorial this year, Weaver said.
The public is invited to both the statue dedication and the rededication of the memorial.
Events conclude with the induction banquet at Webb Hall in ESU’s Memorial Union. The banquet is 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, which is immediately before the ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the banquet, but reservations must be made by Friday, June 9. Individual tickets cost $50. A table of six can be purchased for $250. Pleasecontact the National Teachers Hall of Fame by Friday, June 9 at 620-341-5660 to reserve.
Weaver said he hopes to see many people from the community come out for the events.
