On Feb. 24, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, kicked-off its fifth annual America’s Main Streets contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes.
Emporia Main Street is among this year’s nominees.
“Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest gives small business owners the opportunity to share their Main Street stories nationwide," Independent We Stand co-Founder Bill Brunelle said. “But we know it takes a community to make that possible, so we’re inviting consumers to help recognize their favorite indie businesses.”
“Emporia Main Street has built a solid foundation as a leading community and economic development entity in the region,” Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said. “With our Historic District creating substantial redevelopment results, and our Community Initiated Development action plan encouraging new infill development and the elimination of dilapidated properties, you can see the impact our organization makes."
If selected to be the winner of the America's Main Street Contest, Emporia Main Street plans to work with local building owners to revitalize an existing building in the downtown to house a co-working/distributed work force center. The creation of this space would enable entrepreneurs to launch their concepts and allow skilled employees to work remotely while living in Emporia.
The first round of voting in the contest began as soon as Emporia Main Street was nominated and runs through April 19. All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com.
Important dates
• Feb. 24 - April 19: “America’s Main Streets” nominations and quarterfinalist voting
• March 16 - 20: The Great American “West Coast Cruisin’” road trip
• April 27 - May 24: “America’s Main Streets” semifinalist voting
• June 2: “America’s Main Streets” winner announced
• July 4: “Main Streets Make Us Better” event; “America’s Main Streets” winner announces plans for $25,000 grand prize
Additional contest prizes include
• STIHL Equipment Certificate for $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment good at any STIHL Dealer in the US
• Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree
• Free One Day Downtown Assessment from Flip This Town
• Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree
• PPG Paints $500 shopping spree
• Public relations and social media recognition
• A special plaque for the winner to proudly display
For more information on Emporia Main Street, visit: emporiamainstreet.com or call the office at 620-340-6430.
