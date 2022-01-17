Gerald (Butch) Lee
Buchman was born January
1, 1946, in Manhattan, KS
to Thomas L. and Amelia K.
Schroeder Buchman of Alta
Vista, KS. He passed away at
his home in Emporia, KS on
January 8, 2022, after an 8 year
courageous battle with a rare
neurological disease. His early
years were spent in Alta Vista
and after his father’s death
in 1950 he and his mother
relocated to Manhattan,
KS. He attended elementary and junior high school in
Manhattan and graduated from Alta Vista High School in
1964. After graduation he attended automotive school at
Pittsburg State.
On February 12, 1967, he was united in marriage to
Janice Kay Blim of Council Grove. He is survived by his
wife of 54 years and two sons, Steven (Christy) Buchman,
Emporia, KS; Kelly (Dianna) Buchman, Madison, KS;
five grandchildren, Derek Buchman, St Joseph, MO;
Cale (Kristen) Buchman, Edmond, OK; Blake Buchman,
Norman, OK; Elizabeth and Justin Buchman, Madison,
KS; two great-grandchildren: Sullivan Buchman, St.
Joseph, MO and Hensley Buchman, Edmond, OK; uncle,
Milton Schroeder of Kansas City, KS. He was preceded in
death by both sets of grandparents; parents; stepfather;
uncles, John (Helen) and Henry (Inez) Schroeder, Victor
(Lois) Buchman; aunt, Edna (Robert) Fink.
Gerald was a member of the Kansas Army National
Guard called to active duty in 1968 and stationed at Fort
Carson, CO. In 1969 he was deployed to Vietnam and
served with the 9th Division in the Mekong Delta. He was
awarded the Army Commendation Medal and promoted
to SGT-E5.
Upon his discharge from the service, he returned home
and formed a farming partnership with his stepfather,
Max Brown in the Alta Vista and Dwight area. The
partnership continued until 1986 when Mr. Brown was
to retire. It was then Gerald changed careers and began
working at Kansas State University. He retired in 2007 as
supervisor of Facilities Vehicle Maintenance. In 2006 he
was named classified employee of the year for Facilities.
During his life Gerald volunteered for several
organizations. He was a 4-H club project leader, countywide
project leader and fair superintendent in the sheep
project. He was Morris County Fair Board president in
1984 and served one year as president of the Alta Vista
Alumni Assoc. Through the years he served on several
advisory boards: Council Grove HS FFA, Morris County
Extension, Alta Vista Rural Fire, Simpson UMC and
one of the first members of the Morris County Pork
Producers. At the time of his death, he held memberships
in the American Legion Post 71 at Alta Vista for 52 years
and lifetime membership in VFW post 1166, Buena Vista,
CO.
Gerald’s interests varied from restoring a 1956 Allis
Chalmers WD45 tractor to collecting BB guns. He could
build and fix about anything. He was always up for a
game of either hearts or pitch and never turned down a
bowl of homemade ice cream. He loved to ride his Harley
Davidson motorcycle and enjoyed trips to Sturgis, SD and
Durango, CO with son, Kelly. He loved the mountains
and never tired of riding the Durango-Silverton train.
Gerald was an honest, hardworking man who was loved
and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Sawyer
Funeral Home from 1:00 to 3:00, Sunday, January 23rd. A
celebration of Gerald’s life will be held later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be
made to the Morris County 4-H Foundation or American
Legion Post 71 Alta Vista. Please send contributions to
Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS
66846.
To leave a condolence, please visit
