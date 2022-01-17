Gerald (Butch) Lee Buchman

Gerald (Butch) Lee

Buchman was born January

1, 1946, in Manhattan, KS

to Thomas L. and Amelia K.

Schroeder Buchman of Alta

Vista, KS. He passed away at

his home in Emporia, KS on

January 8, 2022, after an 8 year

courageous battle with a rare

neurological disease. His early

years were spent in Alta Vista

and after his father’s death

in 1950 he and his mother

relocated to Manhattan,

KS. He attended elementary and junior high school in

Manhattan and graduated from Alta Vista High School in

1964. After graduation he attended automotive school at

Pittsburg State.

On February 12, 1967, he was united in marriage to

Janice Kay Blim of Council Grove. He is survived by his

wife of 54 years and two sons, Steven (Christy) Buchman,

Emporia, KS; Kelly (Dianna) Buchman, Madison, KS;

five grandchildren, Derek Buchman, St Joseph, MO;

Cale (Kristen) Buchman, Edmond, OK; Blake Buchman,

Norman, OK; Elizabeth and Justin Buchman, Madison,

KS; two great-grandchildren: Sullivan Buchman, St.

Joseph, MO and Hensley Buchman, Edmond, OK; uncle,

Milton Schroeder of Kansas City, KS. He was preceded in

death by both sets of grandparents; parents; stepfather;

uncles, John (Helen) and Henry (Inez) Schroeder, Victor

(Lois) Buchman; aunt, Edna (Robert) Fink.

Gerald was a member of the Kansas Army National

Guard called to active duty in 1968 and stationed at Fort

Carson, CO. In 1969 he was deployed to Vietnam and

served with the 9th Division in the Mekong Delta. He was

awarded the Army Commendation Medal and promoted

to SGT-E5.

Upon his discharge from the service, he returned home

and formed a farming partnership with his stepfather,

Max Brown in the Alta Vista and Dwight area. The

partnership continued until 1986 when Mr. Brown was

to retire. It was then Gerald changed careers and began

working at Kansas State University. He retired in 2007 as

supervisor of Facilities Vehicle Maintenance. In 2006 he

was named classified employee of the year for Facilities.

During his life Gerald volunteered for several

organizations. He was a 4-H club project leader, countywide

project leader and fair superintendent in the sheep

project. He was Morris County Fair Board president in

1984 and served one year as president of the Alta Vista

Alumni Assoc. Through the years he served on several

advisory boards: Council Grove HS FFA, Morris County

Extension, Alta Vista Rural Fire, Simpson UMC and

one of the first members of the Morris County Pork

Producers. At the time of his death, he held memberships

in the American Legion Post 71 at Alta Vista for 52 years

and lifetime membership in VFW post 1166, Buena Vista,

CO.

Gerald’s interests varied from restoring a 1956 Allis

Chalmers WD45 tractor to collecting BB guns. He could

build and fix about anything. He was always up for a

game of either hearts or pitch and never turned down a

bowl of homemade ice cream. He loved to ride his Harley

Davidson motorcycle and enjoyed trips to Sturgis, SD and

Durango, CO with son, Kelly. He loved the mountains

and never tired of riding the Durango-Silverton train.

Gerald was an honest, hardworking man who was loved

and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Sawyer

Funeral Home from 1:00 to 3:00, Sunday, January 23rd. A

celebration of Gerald’s life will be held later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be

made to the Morris County 4-H Foundation or American

Legion Post 71 Alta Vista. Please send contributions to

Sawyer Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS

66846.

To leave a condolence, please visit

www.sawyerchapel.com.

