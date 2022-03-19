Sen. Jeff Longbine and Rep. Mark Schreiber brought state government affairs to Flint Hills Technical College Saturday morning during the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce's second Legislative Dialogue.
Longbine said the end was near, as legislators prepare for the final days of bill consideration next week and a few more days of committee work.
"We did pass our senate budget this year, or our 'mega bill,'" he said. "I think it's a really good budget. It fully funds K-12, higher ed gets a realliy nice increase."
Longbine said most of what Gov. Laura Kelly had recommended made it into the final bill. He said there is a $20 million difference he's hoping can be worked out with the House.
The budget brings "some enhancements to mental health," allows the state to pay down about $250 million in debt immediatey and puts $11 million into KPERS over the next two years.
He said work was moving along on the governor's proposed "Axe the Food Tax" legislation, where committees are currently working to define what is and is not considered food.
"The definition of food is not as easy as you would think it would be," Longbine said, adding that some would seek to exclude candy, fast food and the like from the tax exemption.
While a congressional redistricting map remains in contention, he said the Senate passed its own district map. District No. 17, Longbine's district, will encompass all of Lyon County, all of Morris County and all of Geary County.
He voiced opposition to some upcoming legislation for constitutional, including a bill that would allow for the election of Supreme Court judges. He also opposed an amendment that requires a two-thirds majority for any tax or fee increase in the future, which he said would stifle any economic growth for the state in the future.
Another amendment would allow physicians to prescribe drugs — most notably ivermectin — off-label without repurcussions, and includes a provision that you can opt-out of vaccinations for school-age children.
"It's a really bad deal," he said. "Hopefully there's not enough support to pass it."
Longbine also opposed another education bill that would open school enrollments, meaning parents could choose which district to send their children to, and private school vouchers. Both items, he said, would adversely affect the public school system.
On the House side, Schreiber said there was less "controversial" legislation in discussion. One item would fund the upcoming 988 Suicide Prevention hotline, much like the 911 emergency system. The legislation would remove a 20 cent per call surcharge. Because it's a new program, "nobody really knows exactly how much" the program will cost or how much it will be used, but data can be gathered after the first year.
Another bill maintains the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's authority to monitor coal ash ponds instead of having the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency come in and take over.
The House's redistricting map for local representation shrinks Schreiber's District No. 60 slightly, but overall he said he was happy with the outcome. The district will encompass most of Emporia and some surrounding rural areas.
He agreed with Longbine on some education bills that he felt would damage the K-12 public schools system.
One is the proposed Parents Bill of Rights, which would require teachers to publish their lesson plans for a full year in advance. Both Longbine and Schreiber said that bill put an unnecessary burden on teachers.
"We all know a lot of teachers and administrators from various school districts and all of them are willing to talk to parents about what's going on in schools," Schreiber said. "This would just create a multitude of burdens on the district."
He also had reservations about education savings accounts, or vouchers, for private school options.
Schreiber also discussed the Convention of States movement and said he opposed it due to its partisan nature.
Constituents had the chance to ask questions of the local legislators in attendance. Concerns ranged from educational bills to what one resident said was the Capitol's attempt to subvert local control.
Another topic of concern was medical marijuana.
Longbine said there was a lot to navigate with that particular issue, but he said there was a lot of good groundwork laid.
"There are some things that I have concerns about that I think need to be fixed," he said. The largest concern was the lack of an excise tax to benefit the state's general fund.
He said states that have passed medical marijuana have also passed recreational use within five years of that initial legislation. Longbine said that was why he felt an excise tax was so important.
He also said the legislature needed to look at the 19 different conditions that would be considered "allowed" for medical marijuana and it working with groups from states that have already passed legislation to see what the best model would be for Kansas.
The biggest point of discussion for constituents was the Kansas County Sheriff Election and Recall amendment which would amend the Kansas Constitution to require the election of county sheriffs in counties that had not abolished the office as of Jan. 2022. It would also provide that sheriffs may be recalled from office or removed by a writ of quo warranto initiated by the attorney general. The term of a county sheriff would be four years.
The amendment was proposed by state sheriffs.
Longbine said he hadn't heard any objections to the amendment until Saturday when a constitution raised concerns over what she called needless legislation to protect against something that isn't happening now.
