CareArc will close at noon on Friday, Nov. 4 for a scheduled update of the electronic health records system.
The health center staff will be working over the weekend to insure a smooth transition. CareArc apologizes for the inconvenience.
The health center will open again for normal hours at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.