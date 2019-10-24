Dixie Lee Roth died on October 16, 2019, in Norman, Oklahoma. She was born on March 2, 1939, to Myrl and Lucy Cromwell in Hoisington, Kansas. She graduated from the Halstead School of Nursing in Halstead, Kansas, before moving to Emporia, Kansas, to start her career as a registered nurse at Newman Hospital.
In 1961 Dixie married James M. Roth in Emporia. He preceded her in death shortly before their 50th anniversary. After leaving Emporia in 1987, Dixie and Jim lived in the Kansas City area, Colorado and Texas where Dixie worked in nursing centers.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Addie Lee Roth; sisters, Judy Cromwell and Virginia Dolins; and sister-in-law, Marge Cromwell.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice and her husband Bill Bunting of Norman, Oklahoma, and her son, John and his wife Cassie Roth of Minneapolis, Kansas; grandchildren, Sydney (Marcos) Bosque, Parker, Dawson, Easton, Dinah and Nixon Roth; great granddaughters, Isabella, Aurora and Mia; sister, Jean (Dick) Pettibone; brother, Larry Cromwell; brother-in-law, Rick Dolins, and several nieces and nephews.
Dixie will be cremated. Per their wishes, a graveside service for Dixie and Jim will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Sign the online guestbook at www.primrosefuneralservice.com.
