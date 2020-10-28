Cottonwood Falls — The Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases involving both residents and staff.
The Chase County Health Department reported 12 positives total and nine active cases overall. One resident has died.
Of the 30 residents currently living in the facility, eight have tested positive and 22 have tested negative, according to Administrator Jo Olsen.
"Resident safety is our top priority," Olsen said. "We don't just care for them; we care about them. We're doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within Chase County Care and Rehab."
Olsen said care center was in close communication with local and state health officials to ensure the "appropriate steps" were being taken. Those steps include mandatory shift-to-shift health screenings between employees, strict visitation policies, full personal protection equipment-use and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.
Olsen said staff understand the difficulty in separation from families and friends at this time with the strict visitation policies in place. She said iPads and cell phones were available for residents to use so their families can video chat or call them.
"We're happy to help arrange that for any of our residents," she said. "We follow all the CDC and CMS guidelines and up-to-the-minute communication regarding the virus related to activity, including residents and family members and responsible parties."
Olsen said several staff members had tested positive but have since all recovered. There were no lapses or interruptions in care to residents, she said.
Donations of puzzle books, coloring books and other independent activities are greatly appreciated at this time to help keep residents more comfortable during this time, Olsen said. Those donations can be mailed to Chase County Care and Rehabilitation, 612 Walnut St., Cottonwood Falls, KS, 66845 or dropped off at the front door.
"Your continued support and prayers are very, very welcome," Olsen added. "We are very thankful for them."
