Nine Emporia High School students were awarded scholarships during the 7th annual Hispannics of Today and Tomorrow Cinco de Mayo festival on May 7.
The scholarships are awarded annually to outstanding seniors interested in pursuing higher education. Academic performance, financial need, school and community involvement determines the winners of scholarship award. A brief essay is also required.
The scholarship program was established in 1999 and has awarded $130,00,00 to 299 recpients.
