Mary Emily Woodruff of
Emporia died on Saturday, May
16, 2020 at Emporia Place. S he
was 91.
Mary was born on March 26,
1929 in Emporia, Kansas the
daughter of Gomer A. and Rhoda
Edwards Rees. She married Billie
W. Woodruff on April 12, 1951
in Emporia, Kansas. He died on
May 9, 2009 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Rob
(Jeanette) Woodruff and Ron (Laura) Woodruff
both of Emporia; daughter, Berta Woodruff of
Emporia; granddaughter, Cortney (Zell) Pearson
of Emporia; two great-grandchildren, Zayda and
Malek Pearson; brother, Ivan Rees of Olathe.
She is preceded in death by her par ents;
husband; and brother, Harold Rees.
Mary was the bookkeeper at Cline Auto
Supply for 67 years.
Private graveside was held at Memorial
Lawn Cemetery with a memorial service
to be announced at a later date. Memorial
contributions to the Emporia Public Libr ary or
Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland in care of the
funeral home. You can leave online condolences
MARY EMILY WOODRUFF
