Mary Emily Woodruff

Mary Emily Woodruff of

Emporia died on Saturday, May

16, 2020 at Emporia Place. S he

was 91.

Mary was born on March 26,

1929 in Emporia, Kansas the

daughter of Gomer A. and Rhoda

Edwards Rees. She married Billie

W. Woodruff on April 12, 1951

in Emporia, Kansas. He died on

May 9, 2009 in Emporia.

Surviving family members include: sons, Rob

(Jeanette) Woodruff and Ron (Laura) Woodruff

both of Emporia; daughter, Berta Woodruff of

Emporia; granddaughter, Cortney (Zell) Pearson

of Emporia; two great-grandchildren, Zayda and

Malek Pearson; brother, Ivan Rees of Olathe.

She is preceded in death by her par ents;

husband; and brother, Harold Rees.

Mary was the bookkeeper at Cline Auto

Supply for 67 years.

Private graveside was held at Memorial

Lawn Cemetery with a memorial service

to be announced at a later date. Memorial

contributions to the Emporia Public Libr ary or

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland in care of the

funeral home. You can leave online condolences

at www.robertsblue.com.

