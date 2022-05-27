Robert “Bob” I. Glanville, 88, died May 21, 2022, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation, Cottonwood Falls. Bob was born February 11, 1934, in Strong City, to Jack B., Sr. and Janet (Mailen) Glanville. Bob attended Blood Creek Elementary School, Chase County High School and Kansas State University. Before he retired he was a farmer and rancher. Bob was a member of Zeredatha Masonic Lodge #80 and Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church. Bob proudly served in the United States Army.
Bob married Sharon Garrison and they had 4 children before they divorced. Later he married Bertha “Bert” White and they later divorced.
Bob is survived by: children, Vickie Buell and husband Mark of Cottonwood Falls, Joe Glanville and wife Danetta of Gladstone, MO, Carla Gallmeister and husband Scottie of Cottonwood Falls; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack B. Glanville, Jr. and Roger Joe Glanville; and daughter, Christine Copple.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery with military honors conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Gladstone 4-H Club or Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.