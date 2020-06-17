Area residents will soon have another option for quick, affordable grocery shopping as Dollar General prepares to open its third location in town.
Adding to existing stores at 701 W. 6th Ave. and 1330 Industrial Road, the new store will be located at 1202 E. 12th Ave. and will provide an additional option to shoppers in East Emporia. The location is set to open its doors by the end of summer, but could experience delays due to the remaining uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and other weather-related issues.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” Angela Petkovic, of Dollar General Corporation Public Relations, said. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.
“Dollar General sells quality, name-brand and private-brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.”
Dollar General Corporate leadership believes the store should provide employment opportunities for about six to 10 locals, and is currently accepting applications at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. Moving forward, the new location will combine with its sister stores to provide other opportunities, especially for area children and young students.
“Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs,” Petkovic said. “Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.”
The DGLF made one of its biggest contributions to the Emporia area in May 2015 when it donated a total of $40,000 to Riverside Elementary for the support of the school’s literacy efforts.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports individuals in the communities that Dollar General stores serve who may be interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test,” Petkovic said. “Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online at www.dgliteracy.org/national-literacy-directory. Postage-paid reply cards that can be mailed in for information are also available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.”
Stay with The Emporia Gazette for updates on the store’s progress and more information regarding possible employment opportunities.
