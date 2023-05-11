Aquisha Livingston, a registered nurse in Newman Regional Health’s Same Day Surgery Center, was honored this week with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
According to a written release, five nominations were submitted about Livingston, noting her "friendliness, kindness, competency and dedication to patients."
The winning nomination stated, “This is not a story of a life-saving or dramatic situation; it is just the story of a nurse doing her job in a super-nice way. This morning, Aquisha made us feel comfortable and secure as we waited for my colonoscopy. She was so upbeat and pleasant and explained everything in a reassuring way. She made sure we were comfortable, and her easy laugh calmed us down at a tense time.
"After the procedure, she was again so kind and helpful. She went over the dismissal instructions slowly and in detail, answering all our questions. We all wore masks, but we could still see the twinkle in her eye and hear the kindness in her voice."
"Some people just 'do a job,' but Aquisha is clearly a person who is devoted to her job – doing her best and making the world a better place, just through small acts of kindness through the day.
She is a super-nice nurse and would make any patient feel better.”
Heather Aylward, Chief Nursing Officer at Newman Regional Health, congratulated Livingston.
“Congratulations to our new Daisy Award winner Aquisha Livingston," she said. "Newman Regional Health gave out its first DAISY award in 2022 and since that time patients have contributed over 150 nominations! It is amazing that patients or their families take time out of their busy lives to thank their nurse."
Aylward said one of the best aspects of her job was reading nominations for this award.
"Each story demonstrates how our staff truly cares about each patient, their families and our community as a whole," she said. "It is amazing for our staff to be part of a program that is in 5400 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 35 countries.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Cali., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the family to establish the awards to recognize nursing staff.
To view all of Newman Regional Health’s DAISY Award nominees, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/daisy-awards/. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.