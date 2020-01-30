The Emporia Arts Center will host an Artists’ Opening Reception for “Illuminarium,” an exhibition by Jason England, Matt Goss, Jake Jones and Joel Smith, from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.,
The exhibition will be on display from Feb. 4 through March 7.
"Most people that work in the art industry professionally, like Jason, Matt, Jake and Joel, do not always get to explore art for personal fulfillment," read a written statement from EAC. "Illuminarium' is a collection of works made by these artists, exclusively for fun."
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.
