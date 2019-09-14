Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve recently announced the upcoming annual Prairie Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Sept. 21.
Enjoy an old-fashioned time of gathering together as living history characters harvest the fruits of nature in preparation for winter. The original owner of the Spring Hill Ranch planted an orchard to the east of the house with apples, peaches, cherries and pears.
Living history interpreters will be present to talk about the orchard and to demonstrate typical harvest activities, with visitor participation being encouraged.
Activities include cider making, wagon rides and historic demonstrations from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kids can have fun carving pumpkins from 10 a.m. to noon, with pumpkins being provided. Come early, as the pumpkins go quickly; first-come, first-served. Historic ranch stove cooking will be demonstrated from 10 a.m. to noon. All activities are free of charge.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites everyone to discover the meaning of national parks, how your park inspires you — both in personal connections and memorable experiences. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy.
For more information, visit the preserve’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie, website at www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov or call the preserve at 620-273-8494.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.
