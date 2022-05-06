Special to The Gazette
The City of Emporia announced Friday that Christine Johnson will be appointed as Communications Manager on May 23.
Johnson, a veteran of community engagement and marketing, brings valuable years of experience in media relations, strategic and crisis communications, and social media strategy.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity, using my skills and experience to make a meaningful contribution to the city and the community it serves,” she said.
Johnson shares her excitement for the opportunity to encourage open communication and strengthen connections with residents and community partners.
In her new role, Johnson will be responsible for ensuring that all citywide communications align with the administration’s goals and objectives. She will oversee functions of the city’s overall communications strategy, including branding, public relations, web presence, and social media.
“We are excited to welcome Christine, as she brings a wealth of experience to this vital position,” said city manager Trey Cocking.
Most recently, Johnson worked as the Public Information Coordinator for Lyon County Emergency Communications. She developed and managed the website and social media programs, gaining national attention for 911 education. Johnson also established internal communication procedures that provided responders with real-time open burn and road closure information for the county.
All future marketing and media inquiries may be directed to Johnson at cjohnson@emporia-kansas.gov beginning May 23, 2022.
