Carl Thomas Briggs Oct 30, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl Thomas Briggs died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at his home near Reading. He was 84.Services will be announced at a later date. VanArsdale Funeral Chapel of Osage City has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl Thomas Briggs Funeral Chapel Arrangement Osage City Reading Date × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Fall Home Improvement Tackle those fall projects with our Fall Home Improvement Guide. READ NOW Real Estate Guide See what homes are for sale in the Emporia Real Estate Guide. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEmporia driver crosses highway, leading to deadly crashChild injured after shooting self with firearmBits of 'bomb cyclone' bound for EmporiaDo sex offenders live near you? The answer's onlineAccused Oklahoma bank robber captured in EmporiaCommunity rolls up sleeves during FHCHC drive-thru clinicPickup driver crashes on K-99Ad Astra Food and Drink finds new ownerHigh school alarms keep firefighters busyCar hydroplanes, crashes on turnpike Images Videos CommentedThe Lone Star has lost its way (22)Tyson employees almost fully vaccinated (13)The People Speak: Local physicians support masking (10)Federal infrastructure bill critical to the future of Kansas agriculture (8)Enrollment numbers released for Emporia educational institutions (5)USD 253 Board of Education: Christina (Chris) Faulkner, MD (5)Vaccine hesitancy among Native Americans: understandable but deadly (5)Ann Mueldener Cochennet (4)A Nation Divided (4)Giant, anonymous letter to the editor left at The Gazette offices (3)The People Speak: Let me ask some questions (3)A Nation’s Intelligence Matters More Than an Individual’s (3)Mini cows bring big smiles during open farm day (3)Union Street Social brings hip new vibe to local restaurant scene (3)Grant program could bring more lofts downtown (2)Chase County schools move toward limited remote classes (2)Ten-digit dialing starts Sunday (2)Hartford man pleads no contest to three counts of animal cruelty (2)Do sex offenders live near you? The answer's online (2)Let's Talk Business: Chamber supports 1% sales tax extension (2)Fire-damaged restaurant will be leveled (2)Lyon Co. Public Health prepares for flu season amid continuing COVID-19 pandemic (2)Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage (2)Mary Ellen Ginavan (1)The People Speak: Sauder should serve (1)Vivian L. Sexton (1)Olpe Elementary receives $2,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant (1)Now open: Gravel City Roasters, Trox Gallery and Gifts move to new location (1)Lyon County History Center Receives Humanities Kansas SHARP Recovery Grant (1)The debt ceiling and your financial bottom line (1)What could possibly go wrong? (1)Lyon Co. holds steady with COVID numbers as NRH reports 20% capacity (1)Area Football Roundup: Week 6 (1)Running of the Bull(dog)s: Madison tops Chase County in battle of unbeatens (1)Second booster dose clinic set for Nov. 12 (1)Hartford man sentenced for heroin dealing (1)William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space (1)Third person arrested following afternoon car chase (1)The People Speak: Vote Sauder for city commission (1)Fanestil finally ready to begin expansion (1)Newman Regional Health's bed capacity drops to 4% with just 1 bed available (1)Liquor store coming down, with drive-thru dreams (1)GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity (1)Emporia driver crosses highway, leading to deadly crash (1)Man charged in shooting of 2 Kansas bothers enters plea (1)Emporia, Matfield named electric charging priority sites (1)Anonymous donor gives $250,000 to improve Southwest Santa Fe Skatebord Park (1)Phillip (Phil) David Hoskins (1)COVID-19 booster clinics filling up fast (1)Community bids farewell to Plumb Place (1)City, county leaders to discuss sales taxes (1)Local gas price barely below three dollars (1)Hartford woman reaches plea agreement, but details continued until next month (1)New Plumb Place board named (1)Election 2021: USD 253 Board of Education (1)David Harvey Williamson (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.