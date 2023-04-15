EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
F Dr. Ralph Draper who was announced this week as the new executive director of the National Teachers Hall of Fame. Draper brings plenty of expertise to the role and we’re excited to see what he can do to elevate this worthy program.
F And another big welcome to Mark Detter, who will join the City of Emporia as assistant city manager. Detter has spent much of his professional life in Kansas but the last three years in Valdez, Alaska. Welcome to Emporia!
F Emporia State’s Alyssa Conway who shattered her own school record in the women’s hammer this week at the 100th anniversary running of the KU Relays in Lawrence. Conway threw 59.31-meters in her first attempt.
F The Emporia High School girls swim team who finished second at the Campus Invite in Wichita this week. The 200-free relay team of Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak and Alison Brown took first with a time of 1:57.32 and earned a state consideration time, the team’s first of the season. The team also racked up another diving win. Allisyn Weiss won with a score of 253 and Stutler came in second with a 228.85.
F Emporia High’s Mats Goerres who took third at the Salina Central Invitatational in boys tennis this week. Goerres finished with a 3-1 record.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
