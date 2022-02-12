Newman Regional Health announces the addition of 3D mammography for screening and diagnostic exams within their W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center. The first exam was completed on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 after certification by the Food and Drug Administration.
This state-of-the-art equipment allows for breast tissue to now be examined layer by layer as opposed to the previous 2D mammography image. 3D mammography offers multiple other benefits, including:
Improved accuracy in breast tissue images.
Increased rates of breast cancer detectability.
Reduction in the need for additional testing.
Easier interpretation of dense breast tissue.
“Having this technology within the hospital is more convenient for our patients and allows our referring physicians and radiologists the opportunity to provide a quicker diagnosis,” said Bob Wright, CEO at Newman Regional Health. “We thank the Jones Trust Advisory Board for their help in making it possible for us to update the equipment in our Breast Care Center that they helped us establish a decade ago.”
The addition of 3D mammography is just the start of a $600,000+ investment to the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center at Newman Regional Health scheduled to be completed Spring 2022. Other updates include the addition of a DEXA scan imaging test to measure bone density. These upgrades to the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center were made possible by the Walter S. & Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust and an allocation from the 2022 Lyon County budget.
“3D mammography for screening and diagnostic exams will allow more patients to stay local in their healthcare journey,” said Amber Peak, Radiology Technologist. “Having to travel for healthcare is a limiting factor for many people. Being able to stay local and have a diagnostic mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy when needed is a great relief. Adding the DEXA system for patients is going to be another bonus for patient care in the near future.”
Newman Regional Health is hosting a Business After Hours event on April 28th, in partnership with the Chamber, where the public will be invited to tour the space and learn about the enhanced equipment and services provided within the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center.
For more information on 3D mammography or to schedule a mammogram, speak with your healthcare provider or call (620) 343-6800 x21167. Financial assistance may be available through Newman Regional Health’s Breast Care Screening Fund for patients with no insurance coverage and/or those who
are ineligible for Early Detection Works (EDW) funding. Newman Regional Health is part of a group of facilities across the country raising the standard of digital mammography care as a Pink Ribbon Facility.
