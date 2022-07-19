Elousie S Horn-Toney, 71, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at home surrounded by family in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Elousie was born June 22, 1951 in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Ira and Alberta Horn. She graduated from Emporia High School. She married Edward Toney in California. They were married for 49 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Alberta Horn; a sister, Geneva; and two brothers, Ira Jr and Leroy.
Survivors include her husband, Edward; two daughters, Amber Dozier and Andrea Toney; son, Aaron Toney; four grandchildren; two sisters, Lois Horn-Gaudet and Wilma Horn-Porter; three brothers, Richard Horn, Clarence Horn, and Jesse Horn.
A Zoom Memorial was held on July 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 East 91st Street South, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 918-291-3500.
