In our last article we covered the Lions Mission and Code of Ethics. Today, we highlight the Lions Club International Purpose as well as what the word “LIONS” itself stands for.
As Lions, we hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards in everything we do. Our members and clubs are dedicated to serving others, and it shows. We champion kindness in our communities and actively work to improve the lives of all people.
Our purpose:
To create and foster a spirit of understanding among the people of the world.
- To promote the principles of good government
- and good citizenship.
- To fund and otherwise serve the civic, cultural, social, and moral welfare of the community.
- To assist financially, culturally, socially, and morally the disabled, disadvantaged and infirm of the community both directly and also indirectly.
- To unite the clubs in the bonds of friendship, good fellowship and mutual understanding.
- To provide a forum for the open discussion of all matters of public interest; provided, however, that partisan politics and sectarian religion shall not be debated by club members.
- To encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward, and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors. (https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/discover-our-clubs/purpose-and-ethics)
“LIONS” stands for: Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nation’s Safety.
Now begins our effort to chronicle the history of Emporia Lions Club. Stay tuned; we are off to a roaring start.
