Sara Marie Hammond, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia.
Sara was born November 10, 1950 in Emporia, the daughter of Almond Park and Violet Marie (Loague) Hammond. She worked in food service at several restaurants in Emporia. Sara was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Nifty Fifty Club. Volunteered with the Lyon County Historical Museum, Emporia Public Library and Newman Regional Health.
Sara is survived by a special friend, Mark Ludwig of Emporia; brother, Clyde Hammond and wife Joyce of Emporia; sister, Donna Likes of Odessa, Missouri; sister in law, Ginny Hammond of Kirbyville, MO; 4 nephews, Rick and Kirk Hammond, Willie Likes, and William (Rusty) Hammond; 4 nieces, Terry Lynn, Phyllis Likes Caldwell, Becky Hammond Hubbard, Billie Hammond Schriddle; many great-nephews, and great-nieces, also many great great-nieces, and great great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dwain Hammond; sister, Phyllis Grace Hammond and brother in law, Bill Likes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Father Brandon Farrar will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.
Masks will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Hand and Hand Hospice, sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
