As COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally and statewide, many parents still have questions about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. We spoke to Dr. Derek Brown, a pediatrician at Newman Regional Health Medical Partners, to answer the top eight questions he has received since those vaccines were approved for younger patients.
“I am a pediatrician as well as an engaged parent who understands and appreciates these questions and concerns,” Brown said. “I can relate to the anxiousness of families to even consider taking the vaccine with all the ‘misinformation going around’ about the vaccine itself. Over 2.6 million children under the age of 11 have received the vaccine since Nov. 17 [according to Smith-Schoenwalder, 2021]. As explained by White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, ‘just 10 days into our program being at full strength, we’re at 10% of kids [in the US receiving the vaccine].’”
Brown said it took “about 50 days for us to reach 10% of adults with one shot.”
“Furthermore, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 27% of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds are eager to get their child immunized,” he said. “About 33% of parents will wait to see how the vaccine is working for other children, while another 33% of parents will definitely not get the vaccine for their 5- to 11-year-olds. With such division reported among families, I am here to provide the newest information about the COVID-19 Vaccine and to clear the record with only science-based and fully fact-checked information. The information and details presented here come from the nationally recognized American Association of Pediatrics, the Center of Disease Control and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City through their Infectious Disease specialists who want you to have the most recent information to make the best choice for your family.”
“Is it worth vaccinating my child against COVID-19 in the first place?”
Children represent less than 2% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases of reported infections in Italy, China, and the United States. While COVID-19 outwardly appears to be comparatively less concerning and threatening to children, as they are at lower risk when directly compared to adults, the virus can make children and adolescents very sick, leading them to be hospitalized on the general floor or causing them to spend significant time in pediatric intensive care units. Due to the wide array of complications related to contracting COVID-19, many kids suffer from short-term and/or chronic health concerns and some children even die as a result of the disease. As of Oct. 27, 2021, in the United States, 757 children have died of COVID-19, including 202 children under the age of 5. This makes COVID-19 one of the top 10 causes of childhood deaths in the United States today. With the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 is reduced by 90%.
It is also vital to note that children and adolescents can spread the COVID-19 disease to others when they have mild, non-specific symptoms or even no symptoms at all. Children are less likely to develop severe illness or die from COVID-19; however, with the transmission of the disease via children, the COVID-19 disease may spread to others, including to vulnerable older family members or to those within the household who may suffer from comorbidities. Children with underlying medical conditions and obesity are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to children without underlying medical conditions with normal body mass indices. Children who get infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 can also develop serious complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C)—a condition where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
With all this data in mind, I would strongly encourage taking the COVID-19 vaccine, thus protecting children and families from getting the COVID-19 disease. Children may be at less risk of getting seriously sick with timely vaccination use; likewise, the COVID-19 vaccine can help individuals ages 5 years and older to stay in school and help them safely participate in playdates, group activities and even sports. The FDA gave the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine emergency authorization for use in children ages 5-15 years old and full approval for its use in people ages 16 years and older to slow the spread of the disease. Per the CDC,
“AAP, and Children’s Mercy Hospital and its experts in Infectious Disease, the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.”
“Has COVID-19 Vaccine been tested appropriately for its safety and efficacy in young children?”
COVID-19 vaccines are being monitored for safety with the most comprehensive and intensive safety monitoring program in U.S. history. The CDC monitors the safety of all COVID-19 vaccines after the vaccines are authorized or approved for use; this includes monitoring the risk of myocarditis in children ages 5 through 11. Also, your child may get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, at the same time as receiving both vaccines does not pose a threat to a child’s health. Serious health events after COVID-19 vaccination are rare and no long-term side effects from the vaccination have been identified thus far. Long-term side effects from COVID-19, however, are present, resulting in “long COVID” complications. According to the European Academy of Pediatrics, at least one of the classic COVID-19 symptoms can last 4 months after the initial recovery from the infection.
Safety and efficacy testing for the COVID-19 vaccine came from the COVID-19 initial phase 2/3 study. This groundbreaking study included 2,268 participants separated into 2 distinct groups: vaccine and placebo (stratified 2:1 vaccine vs. placebo). The groups were equally balanced between girls and boys with different ethnicities represented including 79% White, 6% Black, 7% Multi-racial, 6% Asian, and 21% Latinx. Twelve percent of enrolled children were obese (a known risk factor for more severe disease), and 20% had an identified co-morbidity.
All COVID-19 vaccines given at Newman are approved and/or granted Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and are listed on the Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. The COVID-19 vaccine is monitored through the FDA and CDC systems that monitor vaccine safety in the United States, including the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), Vaccine Safety Data Link, Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment and V-SAFE, a new smartphone-based system added to the safety monitoring system specifically to monitor for side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. VAERS and VSD are specifically designed to monitor safety signals related to the simultaneous administration of multiple vaccines.
Additionally, Pfizer-BioNTech is in the process of testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 5 years down to the age of six months. Moderna has started a clinical trial to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12, including babies as young as six months, and is expecting to enroll 6,750 healthy children in the US and Canada.
”Does the COVID-19 vaccine provide enough protection to minimize hospitalizations and even death to risk my child with the vaccine and its side effects?”
The estimated benefits for every million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in children 5 - 11 years of age indicate that 56,954-57,301 COVID-19 cases would be prevented, 191-226 hospitalizations would be prevented, 130 MIS-C cases would be prevented, and 60-72 ICU admissions would be prevented.
“Should I be concerned with myocarditis from the vaccine in my child?”
Cases of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — and pericarditis — inflammation of the outer lining of the heart — have been reported after the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination on children ages 12-17 years. These reported cases have occurred predominantly in male adolescents and young adults 16 years of age and older. However, these reactions are rare; in one study, the risk of myocarditis after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech in the week following vaccination was around 54 cases per million doses administered to males ages 12-17 years. Vaccine-related myocarditis cases returned to normal heart function within five days after the vaccine, versus three weeks in the presence of COVID-19 infection. No child has died of vaccine-induced myocarditis, but dozens of children have died from myocarditis caused by COVID-19 disease.
“My child has allergies; should my child take the COVID-19 shot as well?”
A severe allergic reaction, like anaphylaxis, may happen after any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines, but this is rare. Ingredients such as polyethylene glycol, a chemical that covers the outside of the particles — increasing stability and life span of the vaccine — as well as lipid nanoparticles, a chemical that helps carry it to human cells, found in other medications could play a role, but it is currently not definitively clear at this time as to the source of the allergic response. No severe allergies have been identified in the 5-11 age group thus far. Furthermore, there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems as well. In fact, in a study of women undergoing in vitro fertilization, success rates were the same for women who had received a vaccine, had COVID-19 disease, or had neither.
“Is the administration and dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine the same in children as opposed to adults?”
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 - 11 years has the same active ingredients as the vaccine given to adults and adolescents. Children ages 5 - 11 years receive an age-appropriate dose that is one-third of the adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Smaller needles, designed specifically for children, are also used for this younger age group. Unlike many medications for children, COVID-19 vaccine dosage does not vary by patient weight; rather, it depends on the age of the vaccine recipient on the day of vaccination. Your child will need a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine three weeks after their first shot.
Adolescents ages 12 years and older receive the same dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as adults. However, children ages 5 - 11 years cannot get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine given to adults and adolescents.
“What should my loved ones expect at the time of vaccine implementation and the signs and symptoms thereafter?”
The COVID-19 vaccine implementation experience will be very similar to receiving other routine vaccines. To prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting, your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given. The vaccine is classically given in the arm and one may receive pain, swelling, and redness leading to sweating and fever, as well as fatigue and headache. Muscle pain or even nausea may be more traditionally experienced after the inoculation. Such side effects may affect your child’s ability to do daily activities within the first 24 hours, but they should go away in a few days without issues. Some people may experience no side effects, while severe allergic reactions are rare. If your child experiences a severe allergic reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine providers can rapidly provide care and call for emergency medical services, if needed. Placing a cool, damp cloth on the injection site can help with discomfort.
Local reactions appreciated at the injection site were mostly mild or moderate, short-lived, and similar to those of 16–25-year-olds. Mild to moderate reactions include fatigue (39.4%), headache (28%), and muscle aches (9.8%). Chills and fever were also noted at 9.8% and 6.5% respectively. No myocarditis/pericarditis, anaphylaxis, appendicitis, or Bell’s Palsy was present in the 5-11 year age group population.
It is also helpful to use v-safe, a free, confidential smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging to provide health check-ins and report how your child is feeling after getting vaccinated. V-safe also reminds you when to get your child’s second dose.
”My child had the COVID-19 disease in the past; should my child even take the COVID-19 vaccine at all?”
People with known current SARS-CoV-2 infection should defer vaccination at least until recovery from the acute illness — if symptoms were present — and the completion of isolation/quarantine requirements — 10 days. Research has not yet shown how long an individual is protected from getting COVID-19 again after one has recovered from COVID-19. Similarly, there is no FDA-approved test to reliably determine whether a person is protected from infection. Per CDC studies, the COVID-19 vaccination helps protect people even if a patient already had COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for everyone aged 5 years and older, regardless of a history of symptomatic or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19 alone. One study showed that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are more than two times as likely to get the COVID-19 infection again when compared to vaccinated people.
Current evidence suggests that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection is low after a previous infection but may increase with time due to waning immunity. The immune response following COVID-19 vaccination is more reliable, consistent, and predictable than the COVID-19 infection alone. A primary vaccination series decreases the risk of future infections in people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.
With this COVID-19 vaccination information, you and your family now have what you need to make an educated decision as to whether the vaccine is appropriate for your child and your family. If you have additional questions please reach out to Newman Regional Health to answer your COVID-19 vaccination concerns. We strive to be a loyal health care advocate for your kiddo and to protect Lyon County from COVID-19.
A complete list of works cited for this article can be found online at www.emporiagazette.com.
(9) comments
This guy wants kids to take the vaccine? You have got to be kidding. So they can get covid and spread covid to others, risk serious side effects when the real risk to our children is zoom learning, clinical depression & child abuse? Has he been talking to Sotomeyer? When is this vaccine hoax going to end?
A 2011 federally funded study found that less than one percent of vaccine reactions that happen in the US are ever reported to VAERS. That’s because Congress made it a federal requirement in the 1986 Act to report, but did not include legal penalties when vaccine companies or vaccine providers fail to report.
Are you attacking your own statement? Why did you even cite VAERS at all if you feel their information so incomplete?
Do not mean to contradict, point is first there are cases of myocarditis in young children 5-11 from the vaccine and actually 3 deaths reported, though may be minor in numbers VAERS is way under reported which I believe parents should know weighing benefits and risks before deciding to vaccinate. Risks with and without vaccine. Transparency on both sides is what is needed most today in order for people to make informed decisions.
"99% of the data is missing, so the real numbers must actually be much higher"
This doesn't sound like a person making an informed decision. I also believe side-effects of covid vaccines are reported and very heavily documented compared to all other vaccines. Myocarditis is a non-issue anyways... 3 possible deaths from getting a vaccine vs. 850k+ deaths from not getting a vaccine. The risks with and without the vaccine are pretty clear...
850k deaths, question is how many died from or with covid, and those that died from covid would have survived if they received early treatment? How many have died due to hospital protocol? Those are the questions that we may never have true numbers for. Again it’s personal choice the vaccine maybe the clear answer for you but not for others. Thankful for individual freedom for choices. We all need transparency in this and not division.
Vaers report from 12/14/20 to 1/7/22 shows 14 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis in 5-11 year olds
Wow, really? I knew it would be a really low number, but I also figured it would be higher than only 14... that really goes to show how safe the vaccine actually is... I also see none of those reported cases of myocarditis/pericarditis resulted in a death.
US covid-19 deaths among 0-18 year olds is currently at 841, a number that could have possibly been 90%+ lower if there wasn't so much fear around getting vaccinated and catching a rare case of myocarditis.
Thank you for providing clear information on a topic which is of vital concern especially as there is so much disinformation and paranoid conspiracy theories on social media.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.