Timothy W. “Tim” Gilligan, 69, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away at his home on November 16, 2022.
Tim was born on March 5, 1953 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Dennis James (Jr.) and Edna Mae (Woods) Gilligan. He married Barbara Frain, and they later divorced. Tim is survived by son, Christopher Michael Gilligan, Kansas City, Kansas; brothers, Mike Gilligan, Neosho Rapids, Kansas and Ron Gilligan, Overland Park, Kansas; sisters, Stella Free, Emporia, Kansas, Rita Wagers, Neosho Rapids, Kansas, Sue Bahm, Overland Park, Kansas, Teresa Barrett, Virginia Beach, Virginia; four grandchildren, Ethan, Bryleigh, Maggie, and Saoirse. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gilbert Gilligan and Donald Gilligan; and sister, Kay Slead.
Tim was a graduate of Hartford (Kansas) High School. After graduation he worked for Modine and Tyson/IBP in Emporia, then became the Produce Manager at Dillons in Emporia and after with HyVee and Price Chopper in Kansas City.
Cremation is planned. Family and Friends will gather at the Hartford Community Center, Hartford, Kansas, on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Graveside service will be at the Saint Mary’s Cemetery immediately after.
A memorial has been established to the Buffy Animal Welfare Group in Emporia. Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
