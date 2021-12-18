Maria Lourdes Jamison, 87, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
She was born February 11, 1934 in Tampico, Mexico the daughter of Miguel and Mercedes Gallo Usami. Maria spent the early years of her childhood in Tampico before her family relocated to Mexico City.
Maria attended Mexico City College after high school. She took a job at a well known bank in Mexico City, spending the next ten years in their employment. In 1957 while at work, she met the love of her life, Gary D. Jamison. The two nurtured their long distance romance for eight years. They were forever joined in marriage on September 28, 1965 in Mexico City.
Maria and Gary moved to Madison in late December of 1965. They would never again call another place home. Shortly after arriving home, Maria and Gary started their family and she took a job helping in the family Antique Shop. Throughout the years Maria also worked at the Madison Manor.
Maria and Gary are members of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Madison where she faithfully served as a member of the Altar Society.
Maria will live on in the hearts and memories of her beloved husband, Gary of their home in Madison; a daughter, Mary Catherine Jamison of Wamego; sons, Glenn Jamison and his wife Crystal of Madison, Joseph Jamison and his wife Rebecca of Emporia; sisters, Guadalupe Rivero of Tuxpan Veracruz, Mexico, Irma Rivero of Mexico City; grandchildren, Andrew Rawlings, Audrey Rawlings, Zachary Jamison, Brandon Zirfas, Bryce Zirfas, Braiden Seal, Carissa Seal; great-grandchildren, Catherine Zirfas, Siren Zirfas, Hadleigh Niemann; numerous extended family and dear friends. Maria was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Kynlee Grace; two sisters, Carmella Vega and Maria Elena Rivero and two brothers, Ramon Usami and Enrique Usami.
The rosary will be recited at 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 20, 2021 at the St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Madison. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after the rosary at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow services at Carlisle Cemetery on the southwest edge of Toronto Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Teresa Altar Society and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home, Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860.
