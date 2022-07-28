Helen Colleen Hubert, 94, of Emporia, Kansas passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born November 8, 1927 in Reading, Kansas the daughter of William and Ruth (Staley) Jacob. She was a homemaker and had previously worked at Hallmark Cards and Newman Hospital. Helen was the best grandma and great-grandma ever and she never missed a ball game or an event that her grandchildren were involved in. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her family’s dogs dearly.
On July 2, 1950 Helen married William A. Hubert at Hartford, Kansas. He died September 25, 1990 in Emporia. She is survived by sons, William Stephen (Steve) Hubert and wife Margie of Placentia, California and John Hubert of Emporia; daughter, Cara Demler and husband Brad of Emporia; grandchildren, Taryn Escobedo and husband Alfonso, Madisyn Demler and significant other Anthony van den Heuvel, April Luengas, Ian Prosser and Arlen Prosser; great-grandchildren, Liviana Helena Escobedo and Alfonso Santiago Escobedo. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, William “Billy” Jacob.
Cremation is planned. Memorial service will be 10:00 Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Patio Garden in Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. Pastor Rob Clausen of the First Baptist Church will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sertoma Miniature Train and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.