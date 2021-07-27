The Emporia State football team was selected eighth in the MIAA preseason coaches poll and ninth in the media poll for the 2021 season.
The Hornets finished ninth in the MIAA in 2019 with a 4-7 record and went 0-2 in their spring exhibition matchups in 2021.
Emporia State was selected ahead of Central Oklahoma in the coaches poll and behind the Bronchos in the media poll.
Northwest Missouri was picked first in both polls, with 10 of 12 first place votes in each.
Fort Hays State and Central Missouri each received a first place vote in either poll.
The MIAA plans to play a full schedule in 2021 after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team will play an 11-game conference schedule, with contests beginning on Thursday, Sept. 2, and concluding on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Emporia State will open its 2021 campaign with a road tilt against Northeastern State on Sept. 4.
2021 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (10) – 120 points
T-2. Central Missouri (1) – 105 points
T-2. Fort Hays State (1) – 105 points
4. Nebraska Kearney – 86 points
5. Missouri Western – 71 points
6. Washburn – 69 points
7. Pittsburg State – 66 points
8. Emporia State – 55 points
9. Central Oklahoma – 52 points
T-10. Missouri Southern – 24 points
T-10. Northeastern State – 24 points
12. Lincoln – 15 points
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.
2021 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (10) – 142 points
2. Central Missouri (1) – 124 points
3. Fort Hays State (1) – 120 points
4. Missouri Western – 99 points
5. Nebraska Kearney – 98 points
6. Pittsburg State – 91 points
7. Washburn – 70 points
8. Central Oklahoma – 62 points
9. Emporia State – 56 points
10. Missouri Southern – 33 points
11. Northeastern State – 25 points
12. Lincoln – 16 points
