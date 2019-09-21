11th annual Big 4 Railroad reunion
The 11th-annual Big Four railroad workers reunion will be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. today at the American Legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. A slideshow of railroad pictures will be presented by group historian Audra Agin. Donations will be accepted to pay for next year’s reunion.
To RSVP, call Linda Grother at 620-443-5383, Lynn Lang at 816-509-6845, Claudia Worcester at 913-780-0672 or Joann Nielsen at 342-5455.
Free American Sign Language classes
The American Sign Language Club of Emporia is once again offering free ASL classes to the community 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 30. All ages and abilities welcome. Classes will take place upstairs in the Memorial Union on the ESU campus. For more information follow @aslofemporia on Facebook.
Olpe UMC supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a supper 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. The menu includes pulled pork or brisket, cheesy potatoes, calico beans, mac and cheese, relishes, homemade desserts and side dishes. Come and eat and enjoy fellowship for a free-will offering.
Questions? Call 620-475-3780 or 343-5544.
Poetry on the Porch
Come out to Red Rocks Historic Site, 927 Exchange St., at 2 p.m. Sunday for Poetry on the Porch with former Poet Laureate of Kansas Kevin Rabas and current Poet Laureate of Kansas Huascar Medina. An open mic poetry reading will also be part of the program.
This is a free event. Donations are welcome.
Soup supper
The North Lyon County Senior Center in Allen will be holding its annual Soup Supper, Pie Auction and Quilt Raffle from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday. They will be serving sandwiches, a drink and homemade desserts along with chili and vegetable beef soup. A free-will donation is requested. The pie auction will start at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Southfork Band at the VFW
The VFW Post 1980 will welcome the Southfork Band with guest Marilyn Pierce for an evening of music and dancing, 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Entry is $5 per person.
Put on your dancing shoes and celebrate the end of summer and the start of cooler temperatures. Public is welcome to attend.
Mexican Supper for Sacred Heart
The 46th Annual Mexican Supper for Sacred Heart Catholic School will be 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Sacred Heart, 106 Exchange St.
Tickets are on sale now for $8, or $9 at the door. They can be purchased from any student or by calling the school at 343-7394. Meal includes two homemade deep fried tacos, rice, chips and salsa, dessert and a drink. When you dine in or carry out, don’t forget to purchase a bag of 10 unfried tacos for $10 to take home. This is the school’s largest PTO fundraiser of the year with all net profits benefitting SHS’s PTO.
Neosho Rapids bazaar and soup supper
The Neosho Rapids Methodist Church Annual Bazaar and Soup Supper will be held 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 the Neosho Rapids Grade School. Supper will be chili, vegetable soup, hot dogs, dessert and drink for a free will offering.
There will be a pie auction, silent auction, cake walks, craft and bake tables, cake decorating contest and games for kids. The Bazaar Quilt winner will be drawn.
Michael James Mette in concert
Christian artist Michael James Mette and the MJM7 band will perform a free concert 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall, 102 Exchange St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by America’s Best Inn and Subway. For more information about the group visit mjm7.band.
