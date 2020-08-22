“Grimoire Noir” by Vera Greentea and Yana Boatch, First Second, 2019, $24.99.
Bucky Orson is a bit gloomy, but who isn’t at fifteen? His best friend left him to hang out with way cooler friends, his dad is the town sheriff, and wait for it―he lives in Blackwell, a town where all the girls are witches. But when his little sister is kidnapped because of her extraordinary power, Bucky has to get out of his own head and go on a strange journey to investigate the small town that gives him so much grief. And in the process he uncovers the town’s painful history and a conspiracy that will change it forever.
We’ve had our first few cool mornings, and that always puts me in the mood for fall. Grimoire Noir is the perfect book to transition into autumn! This graphic novel has everything: witches, a small, isolated town, and a perfectly grim atmosphere.
Bucky, the main character, turns detective after his little sister disappears. The author hit all of the right notes with his noir persona without going over-the-top, yet still providing enough grit to make Bucky a character that you root for. The plot is interesting, and the supporting characters are unique.
The art is absolutely gorgeous. I’m a big fan of graphic novels that use a muted color palette with one or two theme colors throughout, and it works particularly well for the tone of Grimoire Noir. The intricate details really take the pages from good to great, and I loved pausing while I read to just take in all of the different things that lent the story so much personality. There were pages without any dialog and I still knew exactly what was going on because of how well the characters’ emotions came through.
Grimoire Noir is the perfect book to read if you’re looking forward to fall and Halloween!
