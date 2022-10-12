Emporia police and volunteers removed 80 cats and two dogs from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette today that Emporia Police Department personnel and volunteers were finding more cats in the walls and ducts of the home. The address has not been provided.
She said Tuesday that the Emporia Animal Shelter would be closed today, Oct. 12, to assist with a large cat intake from a local hoarding situation.
"Their home has been infested and is in unsanitary condition," Achille said in a post to social media. "They are of all ages and varying health conditions."
The Humane Society is working with state and local rescues to find placement for the animals, as well as the Street Cats Club, Dorsey Animal Clinic and the National Humane Society.
"Yes, sadly, everyone is FULL everywhere," Achille continued. "We will likely need a tremendous amount of medical and monetary assistance for these kitties. Any donation is helpful."
Achille asked that those interested in donating or helping with fostering, food, litter, or other donations, to email the shelter at emporiakansasanimalshelter@gmail.com.
"The animals are counting on us," she said.
Achille said there are many different colors of cats, including many black and white cats and in all ages, ranging from several weeks to seniors. The youngest kitten, Achille said, still has the umbilical cord attached.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.