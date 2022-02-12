Have you seen the Chamber’s brand-new 2022 Emporia Relocation Guide? We are excited about this new edition for a variety of reasons. Local businesspeople are clear about their issues with workforce development and recruitment, and need something to help sell our community to prospective employees. The new relocation magazine is an excellent recruitment tool.
The magazine compiles valuable information about our schools, healthcare, and housing, as well as events and attractions that make our community a terrific place to live, work, and play. It offers tips to help new residents with moving to Emporia and provides details to help them get settled once they are here. The 2022 Emporia Relocation Guide provides up-to-date information that prospective employees look for when deciding to move to a new community.
And don’t forget that the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce offers tours of the community to prospective employees. Although many individuals will drive around town themselves to check it out, on a Chamber tour we can help answer questions and tell the story of our great community. Each customized tour is a minimum of one and a half hours, tailored to each guest. Do they have school-age children? We’ll introduce them to the fine schools in our area. Do they have hobbies they want to continue when they move here? We can connect them with others who have similar interests. Is there a trailing spouse or partner? We can guide that person toward potential employment as well as volunteer opportunities.
The Emporia Relocation Guide magazine is a strong tool for student recruitment, too. Both prospective students and their parents are interested in the community as well as the educational institution they are considering. The magazine offers pertinent information for students as well as workers, from housing options to places for relatives to stay when they come visit.
Coupled with the new 2022 Visit Emporia Guide, the Chamber provides the resources for newcomers and long-time residents alike to become acquainted (and re-acquainted) with all our community has to offer. The Visit Emporia Guide showcases local shopping, the arts, culture and history, culinary experiences, and, of course, disc golf and cycling. Both magazines offer maps as well as listings of what to do, who to contact, and what to look forward to.
Pick up copies of the 2022 Emporia Relocation Guide and Visit Emporia magazines here at the Chamber office in the Trusler Business Center at 719 Commercial Street or see it online at www.emporiakschamber.org and www.visitemporia.com.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
"Let's Talk Business" is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia.
