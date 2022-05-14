EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Bobbi and Steve Sauder who where honored for their legacy gift to ESU. The legacy gift will ensure the Earl W. Sauder Athletic Scholarship will help continue to support student athletes for generations to come. This year the scholarship helped benefit 22 student athletes.
The Emporia Chamber of Commerce which held its 124 Annual Meeting. This was return of the meeting after being postponed for COVID. Shawn and Charlotte Coble of the Olpe Chicken House received the 2021 Business of the Year Award, Bill Barnes received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Kent Heermann received the 2021 Community Impact Award, and Jennifer Ramsay received the 2021 Volunteer of the Year award.
Organizers and participants of the La Grind bike race. The two-day race had hundreds of participants. The mens first place winner was Kiel Reijnen with a time of 8:09:25. The women’s first place winner was Morgan Chaffin with a time of 9:24:31.
Emporia High boys golf teams who won the EHS Invitational at the Emporia Municipal Golf course. The Spartans beat Washburn Rural by three strokes and Topeka-Seaman finished third. Brooks Sauder won the meet with a 77 and Nolan Jacob placed second with a 78.
Harry and Lloyd’s who won the EmporiYUM title for 2022. People voted for their favorite restaurant as part of EmporiYUM Restaurant Month. This was the second win for Harry and Lloyd’s and they have two locations with one Emporia and one in Americus.
Christine Johnson who was named the communications manager for the city of Emporia. Johnson previously worked as the Public Information Coordinator for the Lyon County Emergency Communications.
Former Emporian Ronnie Mills who will be inducted into Kansas Music Hall of Fame this summer. He received this honor for playing with the band SlateCreek.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
