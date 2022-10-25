A work van is a total loss after a malfunction sparked a fire behind Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro Tuesday evening.
According to EFD battalion chief Tony Fuller, a powerwashing company was doing some work inside of Ichiban when there was a malfunction in the van. The van was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, and thick, black smoke could be seen as far away as Emporia High School.
"It did not extend into the building," Fuller said. "There was just a little bit of heat damage on some of the paint on the side of the building, but there was extension."
No injuries were reported, but Fuller said the van was a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.