The Emporia Senior Center wants to thank the following for their generous donations for the 250 Christmas gift bags we were able to distribute to area seniors:
Angels Home Health
Holiday Resort
Midland Care
Emporia Place
Many private donors
This enabled many seniors to have a special gift at this time. Again a sincere ‘Thank you,’ and Merry Christmas to all of you!
Ian Boyd,
Executive Director
