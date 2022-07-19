I was searching for an old family recipe the other week and spent some time with an old, old friend. My moms’ 1971 “Betty Crocker’s Cookbook,” the eighth printing of the 1969 version.
The cover is almost completely separated, despite a layer of masking tape, but the stitching binding the pages together (look Ma, no glue!) is sturdy. Why, if this was in better shape, according to the internet, I could sell it for about $50. As if I would ever do that.
I flipped through the pages — I often read this and other cookbooks when I was a child. Heck, I read the dictionary for fun, Reader’s Digest from cover to cover and every Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys mystery at least three times.
This cookbook in particular was fun. It had all kinds of entertaining recipes — recipes for entertaining people, like canapes and sculpted cakes and carved melon bowls. Recipes Mom used for card night or a weekend of Yahtzee.
I can still taste the Ritz cracker with squeeze-cheese topped with a pimiento-stuffed olive on a toothpick. I’ll talk about all of that later.
What struck me for this week is that I had completely forgotten about the electric skillet. I was looking for frugal chicken recipes, and there was a full-page photo of chicken fricassee in a glorious mid-century non-stick electric skillet, burnt orange on a sage-green tablecloth. It just looked like home!
It seems the first electric skillet was debuted by Sunbeam in 1953 but I feel pretty certain our 1970 device was a Westinghouse. It was square, with handles on each side and a temperature gauge on the plug. It made things a lot easier than using the electric stovetop, and if I ever end up somewhere without gas cooking, I will get another one.
Electric skillets can solve a lot of problems, like not having a stove, or needing an extra cooking source. You can take it camping and avoid the propane. You could have one in your dorm room to make grilled cheeses, pancakes or hamburgers, then tuck it under the bed for storage.
They are portable and can hold a temperature steady at 175 - 400 degrees. It’s basically a griddle with sides and you know exactly what temperature you are cooking at, with no hot spots. It’s more versatile than an air fryer and easy to clean.
I was brainstorming ways to save at the grocery store, since “times is hard.” My biggest expense is dairy and meat. I shake my head when I see chicken parts at nearly double what I paid four years ago. It was maybe 10 years ago, I know, when I paid $1.99 a pound for stew beef (Now $5.99).
Andrew has and I have taken to buying larger cuts at lower prices (a five-pound pork roast at $1.79 a pound was a recent bargain) and cutting them into smaller portions, often getting eight to 10 meals from one purchase. We’ve even been making our own hamburger and ham-pork burger because I cannot stomach the idea of paying $3.99 a pound.
After my turkey adventure last Thanksgiving, I am quite comfortable breaking down a whole chicken, and if it’s a choice between a package of thighs for $3.49 a pound and a whole bird for $1.49 a pound, then you know what choice I’m going to make. We’re just too spoiled eating parts exclusively, and since there are two of us and two of almost anything on a chicken, that’s just the right amount of parts.
Plus, you get a carcass to pick over for salads or boil for stock.
To bring this full circle, even if you have more than two at the table, you will save money cooking an entire bird and can draw straws for the parts if it becomes an issue. Most chicken breasts make four servings anyway, so one bird could give eight good servings plus the wings to spare.
Betty Crocker’s chicken fricassee recipe is a one pot meal, with a gravy and dumplings. Throw some green beans on the side and you can relax over the preparation, the cost and the concern there won’t be enough.
Dairy is pricey now, too, so consider canned or powdered milk. Also, when fresh milk is on sale, buy extra, freeze it in small portions and then thaw it in the fridge for future cooking uses. You will not notice a difference.
One more note about this vintage recipe. There was a time when all anyone cooked with was pork fat, shortening or “salad oil.” I remember when canola oil came on the scene, and safflower, corn oil, and so forth. There is such a great selection of healthier oils now, that you can use one of those for frying, but you’ll need shortening or butter for the dumplings.
Also, the recipe starts adding more ingredients in the middle, and the essential dumplings (say “yes” to the chives) are at the end.
Cut up that chicken, wash your hands and let’s get cooking!
V V V
CHICKEN FRICASSEE WITH DUMPLINGS
“Betty Crocker’s
Cookbook,” 1971
4 1/2- to 5-pound stewing chicken, cut up
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons paprika, if desired
Shortening or salad oil
1 cup water
3 Tablespoons flour
Milk Dumplings (below)
Wash chicken pieces and pat dry. Mix flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Coat chicken with flour mixture.
Heat thin layer of shortening or oil in large skillet; brown chicken on all sides. Drain off fat and reserve. To skillet, add water and, if desired, chopped onion, lemon juice, or herbs such as rosemary or thyme leaves.
Cover tightly; cook chicken slowly 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 hours until fork-tender, adding water if necessary.
Remove chicken to warm platter and keep warm. Pour off and reserve liquid in skillet.
To make gravy, heat 3 Tablespoons reserved fat in skillet. Blend in 3 Tablespoons flour. Cook over low heat, stirring until mixture is smooth and bubbly.
Remove from heat. Add enough milk to reserved liquid to make 3 cups; pour into skillet. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir one minute. Return chicken to gravy.
DUMPLINGS
Measure 1 1/2 cups flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt into a bowl. Add 3 tablespoons snipped chives, if desired. Cut in 3 tablespoons shortening (or butter) until mixture resembles meal. Stir in 3/4 cup milk.
Drop dumpling dough by spoonfuls onto hot chicken. Cook uncovered 10 minutes; cover and cook 20 minutes longer.
