MATFIELD GREEN — Illness has prompted the postponement of the "open barn" reception at Pioneer Bluffs.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, the reception was meant to welcome incoming Executive Director Christie Reinhardt, while acknowledging retiring Executive Director Lynn Smith.
Reinhardt said the event will be rescheduled and asked attendees to stay tuned for news of a new date for the event.
For updates, refer to the Pioneer Bluffs Facebook event page. Reinhardt can be reached for further information at christie@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
Pioneer Bluffs focuses on preserving and sharing the Flint Hills' ranching heritage. Situated on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, it holds the distinction of being a National Register Historic District. It is located 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
