As the community dealt with the reality of a growing national emergency amid the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus over the weekend, a local man came up with a plan to help offset some of the uncertainty during a rapidly-changing situation.
Jamie Darcy of Emporia said the news of local colleges and school districts shutting down to help flatten the curve of the virus kept him thinking about the students who would have to do without meals throughout the week. With that in mind, Darcy decided to start a food collection.
"I love this community, and it's been very good to me," he said. "What kind of person would I be if I did not want to make it better, especially during these tough times for local small businesses and families in our community?"
Darcy, a designer with IM Design, has placed collection boxes at Gravel City Roasters, 608 Commercial St., and IM Design, 201 E. Sixth Ave., where people can drop off non-perishable food items such as cereals, granola bars, peanut butter and other easy-to-prepare items for those in need.
He said cash donations toward food purchases or gift cards to local grocery stores are also appreciated.
But, starting a food collection didn't seem like enough.
Darcy also designed an image that will be made into 11-by-11-inch prints at Uncommon Threads, and sold for $10 each. The image will also be made into a 4-by-4-inch sticker by IM Design Group, and sold for $3.
The proceeds from those sales will go to Kansas Appleseed — a nonprofit dedicated to building a state full of thriving, inclusive and just communities through grassroots mobilization.
It was an easy cause for both Uncommon Threads and IM Design to get behind.
"We love this community and have all been deeply involved in it for years," Darcy said. "Whenever we can come together and help, we can and we will."
Gravel City Roasters is currently open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, but hours may change as recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and KDHE continue to evolve. Call 343-3919 or visit @JavaCatCoffeehouse for updated hours before bringing by donations.
IM Design Group is open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.