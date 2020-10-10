Tracy Allan Metts, 53, of Emporia, Kansas died at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Tracy was born August 4, 1967 in House Springs, Missouri the son of Gene and Marion (Raybrook) Metts. He worked 35 years as a mason laborer retiring from JDS Masonry in St. Charles, Missouri 7 years ago. Tracy enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood crafting.
On June 7, 1999 Tracy married Michaele Dawn Sutton in Emporia. He is survived by his wife; son, A.J. Metts of Palmetto, Florida; daughter, Brittany Sweat of House Springs, Missouri; brothers, Ed Metts and wife Sandi of House Springs, Ron Metts of Bourbon, Missouri; sister, Shannon Metts of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Madalyn Sweat, Shawn Metts, Cameron Metts; and in-laws, Ron and Jean Brockelman of Emporia. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation is planned with no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
