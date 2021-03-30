The Lebo-Waverly softball team kicked off its season by splitting a doubleheader with Valley Falls on Friday.
The Lady WolfDogs dropped the first game 14-10, although their bats were in midseason form. Abby Peek, Serenity Lockwood, Abbie Shields and Bonnie Romig each had multiple-hit games as Lebo-Waverly tallied 10 hits collectively. Peek went 3-for-5 in the game.
Down 14-5 in the seventh inning, the Lady WolfDogs made a comeback effort, but managed only five runs before the final out was retired.
Macy Fairchild pitched a complete game but took the loss, allowing 14 runs on 14 hits while earning two strikeouts.
Lebo-Waverly took an 8-4 decision in the second game of the doubleheader. Bonnie Romig tossed all seven innings for the Lady Wolfdogs, limiting Valley Falls hitters to four runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
Macy Fairchild and Brooklyn Jones each tallied hits while Abby Peek swiped three bases.
“It was great to be back on the field, and it was a good start to the season,” said Lebo-Waverly head coach Josh Oswald. “These girls are working hard in practice, and I think we are going to see some great things from them this year.”
Other area softball scores:
Mission Valley 15, Chase County 0
Chase County 5, Mission Valley 4
Other area baseball scores:
Mission Valley 8, Chase County 1
Mission Valley 13, Chase County 9
Valley Falls 18, Lebo-Waverly 3
Valley Falls 7, Lebo-Waverly 2
