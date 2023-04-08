The Members of the Kiwanis Club of Emporia wish to thank the following who assisted with our 75th annual pancake day
Fanestil Meats for their wonderful support of our Kiwanis Club of Emporia. The Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building for our event every year.
The following community partners sponsored our event this year: Platinum level sponsors Waters Hardware, Prairieland Partners, MFA Oil, and Printing Plus. Gold Level Sponsors: Clint Bowyer Autoplex, Jones Heating and A/C, Richard Porter-Porter Cattle Company, Re/Max, Ek Real Estate, Trolley House Distillery, Westside Recycling LLC, Williams Towing. Silver Level Sponsors: Plumbing by Spellman. Bronze Level Sponsors: Air Conditioning Specialists, Citizens State Bank, Clark Carpet & Tile, Dr. Todd Detwiler, Emporia State Federal Credit Union, Evergreen Design-Build, John North Ford, Holiday Resort, Lyon County State Bank, Lore & Hagemann, M & N Carpet, Mark II Lumber, Mel’s Tire, PT Associates of Emporia, Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Sommers Auto Plaza, Sutherlands, The Orchard.
Additional thank you to ticket outlets: Carniceria Don Luis, Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Mark II Lumber, Sutherlands, Waters Hardware
Raffle item Sponsors: Evora Wheeler, Roger Heineken, Prairieland Partners, Jane Pientka, Ron Kloppenberg, Trox Gallery & Gifts, and Kiwanis members.
Thank you to Wal-mart for providing a gift card to purchase supplies and to publicity partners KVOE, The Emporia Gazette, and the Shopper for advertising our event.
A huge thank you to all the volunteers who worked our pancake day event. Olpe High Key Club, HOTT Members, Boy Scout Troop No. #165, Kiwanis members and their families and friends. Without all of you this event would not be possible. We apologize if we missed anyone but please know we appreciate all your efforts!!
Debbie Williams
Kiwanis Club of Emporia
